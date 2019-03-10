Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco died Sunday while in Portland for the public memorial service for the late Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, according to NewsCenter Maine.

The news station reported that Sacco died after experiencing a medical episode at the service for Barnes, who died March 1 from injuries sustained while fighting an apartment fire in Berwick.

A Portland police dispatcher confirmed that there was a medical episode at Sunday’s service at the Cross Insurance Arena and that a patient had been transported to Maine Medical Center. However, the dispatcher declined to comment on the person’s condition. No further details were provided.

Sacco was named Oxford fire chief in June 2017. Prior to that, he retired from the New Gloucester Fire Department in October 2015 after serving 12 years, during which he supervised 45 fire, rescue and auxiliary personnel, including training, field operations, public education and community services.

This story will be updated.

