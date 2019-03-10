WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Hunter Richardson and Jared Gagne combined for seven hits and six RBI, and St. Joseph’s completed its nine-game baseball trip to Florida with a 9-7 win Sunday against Illinois Wesleyan.

Richardson hit an RBI triple and scored on a single by Gagne to tie the game at 7-7 in the sixth inning. Richardson then broke the tie with an RBI single in the eighth and scored again on a bunt single by Gagne, who finished 4 for 5.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 9, MAINE 8: Landon Jordan singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs (15-1) edged the Black Bears (0-13) at Starksville, Mississippi.

Hernen Sardinas went 3 for 5 with two RBI for Maine.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 6, MAINE 2: Rachel Anderson homered to help the Redhawks (15-7) build a 6-0 lead in a win over the Black Bears (2-10) at Lawrence, Kansas.

UNE LOSES TWICE: Suffolk (3-0) scored four unearned runs in the seventh for an 8-6 win over the University of New England (0-1) at Winter Haven, Florida.

UNE built a 5-1 lead with four runs in the third inning, courtesy of RBI singles from Meg Harvey and Sarah Lachapelle and a two-run single from Hannah Baldyga.

The Nor’easters also lost their second game of the day, 10-2 in five innings against Swarthmore.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(12) HOUSTON 85, (20) CINCINNATI 69: Corey Davis Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, and the visiting Cougars (29-2, 16-2) beat the Bearcats (25-6, 14-4) to clinch the American Athletic Conference’s regular-season title.

(21) WISCONSIN 73, OHIO STATE 67: Khalil Iverson had a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Badgers (22-9, 14-6) survived a second-half comeback by the Buckeyes (18-13, 8-12) to earn an overtime win in Columbus, Ohio.

(22) WOFFORD 81, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 72: Fletcher Magee made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and the Terriers (28-4) advanced to the Southern Conference championship game with a win over the Buccaneers (24-9) in Asheville, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) BAYLOR 100, TEXAS TECH 61: Kalani Brown and NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points each, and the Bears (29-1) routed the Red Raiders (14-17) in a Big 12 quarterfinal in Oklahoma City.

(2) UCONN 92, EAST CAROLINA 65: Napheesa Collier scored a season-high 37 points as the Huskies (29-2) beat the Pirates (16-16) in an American Athletic Conference quarterfinal at Uncasville, Connecticut.

(3) LOUISVILLE 78, (9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 68: Asia Durr scored 22 points, and the Cardinals (29-2) advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference final in Greensboro, North Carolina.

(4) NOTRE DAME 91, (18) SYRACUSE 66: Jackie Young had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and the Fighting Irish (29-3) routed the Orange (24-8) to advance to the ACC final.

Share

< Previous