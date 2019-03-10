PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The budget-minded Tampa Bay Rays have renewed the contract of pitcher Blake Snell, who’s receiving a raise of only $15,500 after winning the AL Cy Young award last season.

The 26-year-old left-hander, who’s not yet eligible for salary arbitration, will earn $573,700 this year after making $558,200 in 2018, when he was a first-time All-Star and went 21-5 with an AL-leading 1.89 ERA over 31 starts.

The Rays adhered to a rigid policy for compensating players who have not spent the necessary three years in the majors to be eligible for arbitration.

RED SOX: Rick Porcello pitched three innings in his spring debut and allowed home runs to Joey Wendle and Mike Zunino in an 8-1 loss to the Rays.

MARINERS: Felix Hernandez says he’s upset to have been passed over for Opening Day, but the longtime ace isn’t surprised.

Hernandez spoke a day after Manager Scott Servais announced that Marco Gonzales will pitch Seattle’s season opener against Oakland in Japan on March 20. Hernandez has pitched the Mariners’ first game for 10 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the majors and fourth longest ever, but he’s been mostly injured and ineffective the past three seasons.

• Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager is awaiting MRI results after rolling over his left wrist during a spring training game.

BLUE JAYS: Highly touted prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss the next three weeks because of a strained left oblique.

General Manager Ross Atkins said the 19-year-old third baseman was hurt Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero hit a combined .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI in four levels of the minors last year.

