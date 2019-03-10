MIAMI — Kyle Lowry had 24 points and 10 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 20 and the Toronto Raptors tied a franchise record Sunday with 21 3-pointers on the way to beating the Miami Heat, 125-104.

Toronto finished with eight players in double figures. Danny Green scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Norman Powell also scored 15, and OG Anunoby and Jeremy Lin each scored 11.

Toronto’s only other game with 21 3s was against Philadelphia in 2005. The Raptors were 21 of 40 from deep and 21 of 34 from inside the arc – shooting 57 percent.

“Good weather. The body was warm. It definitely helps,” Lowry said. “But we just came out with a composed mentality. We knew who were going up against and those guys are hard to play.”

PISTONS 131, BULLS 108: Blake Griffin scored 17 of his 28 points in the third quarter as Detroit won at home for its fifth straight win.

Detroit has won 12 of 14 to take a half-game lead over Brooklyn for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons and Nets play Monday night in Brooklyn.

76ERS 106, PACERS 89: Joel Embiid had 33 points and 12 rebounds in his first game in nearly a month, leading Philadelphia at home.

Embiid returned to the lineup after being sidelined by a sore left knee. The Sixers went 4-4 without him as they contend for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers moved into third place in the East with the win.

HAWKS 128, PELICANS 116: Kevin Huerter scored 17 of his 27 points in the second quarter as Atlanta won at home.

John Collins had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Collins blocked four shots.

GRIZZLIES 105, MAGIC 97: Mike Conley scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Memphis crafted a late rally to win at home.

Avery Bradley added 21 for Memphis in its third straight victory, the first time the Grizzlies put together a streak of three wins since mid-November.

ROCKETS 94, MAVERICKS 93: Eric Gordon had 26 points and Chris Paul blocked Jalen Brunson’s shot in the final seconds for Houston at Dallas.

NOTES

TIMBERWOLVES: An MRI on Karl-Anthony Towns’ sore right knee came back normal.

