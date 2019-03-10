BIATHLON

Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth just missed a top-10 finish Sunday at the biathlon world championships, placing 12th in a 10-kilometer pursuit in Ostersund, Sweden.

Egan missed 5 of 20 shots in windy conditions. She finished 2 minutes, 44.3 seconds behind Denise Herrmann of Germany.

Egan likely would have finished in the top 10 but mistakenly skied a penalty loop, thinking she had missed a shot. Egan said on Instagram: ” … the target fell so slowly that it was still black when I saw it.”

Despite that extra loop, Egan moved up to seventh after the third shooting stage but missed three shots on her final standing stage. Still, the finish was the fourth-best of her career.

Egan competes next in a 15K individual race Tuesday.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher of Austria secured his eighth consecutive men’s overall title after placing third at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, in the next-to-last slalom of the season.

Hirscher holds an insurmountable lead of 509 points over Alexis Pinturault of France with four events at next week’s finals remaining. A race win is worth 100 points.

The race was won by Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland, 1.15 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen of Sweden, the first-run leader. Pinturault finished seventh.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool came from behind at home to beat Burnley 4-2 in high winds and occasional driving rain, reducing Manchester City’s league lead back to one point.

• Arsenal ended Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unbeaten run in the league with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at London to leapfrog its rival into the top four – the top four finishers qualify for the Champions League next season.

CYCLING

OLYMPIAN DIES: Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died at her home in California. She was 23.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Team Penske’s hot start to the motorsports season continued with a Josef Newgarden victory in the IndyCar season opener – the fourth win for a Penske car in seven days spanning three series.

Newgarden crossed the finish line on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, at almost the exact same time Ryan Blaney, another Penske driver, led the field to green in the NASCAR race at Phoenix. Team Penske won consecutive NASCAR races, two Supercars races in Australia and now a showcase on the IndyCar schedule.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Serena Williams retired from her third-round match at Indian Wells, California. She lost the first set 6-3 to Garbine Muguruza and was trailing 1-0 in the second when she called it quits.

Reports said she has a viral illness.

• Roger Federer beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-1, 7-5 in the second round at Indian Wells, California.

Federer saved 6 of 7 break chances against Gojowczyk after losing just two points on his serve in the first set.

