A deputy from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office whose cruiser went off I-295 in Freeport and rolled over Sunday night has been treated and released from Maine Medical Center.

Deputy Evan Rea was responding to a domestic disturbance in Harpswell when he lost control, struck a guardrail and rolled over multiple times, Capt. Scott Stewart said. The crash took place in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Brunswick town line.

“The patrol vehicle was totaled as a result of the crash and no other vehicles were involved,” Stewart said in a news release.

Stewart said the crash, which took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, remains under investigation. After the crash, police shut down one northbound lane of the interstate.

