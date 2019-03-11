Apparently, Sen. Troy Jackson and dozens of other Maine legislators feel self-righteous enough to commit Maine to a back-door repeal of the Electoral College on their own say-so, without even bothering to put this to the voters whose votes will be diminished.

I can only imagine how proud we all will be with our catchy new slogan: “As goes the Nation, so goes Maine.”

Gregory Fryer

Cumberland

