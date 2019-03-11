CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 18 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Toronto Raptors 126-101 on Monday night.

Serge Ibaka of Toronto and Marquese Chriss of Cleveland were ejected for fighting late in the third quarter. Ibaka went to the floor after the two were competing for position under Cleveland’s basket as the Raptors attempted a full-court pass that sailed out of bounds.

Ibaka shoved Chriss from behind and grabbed near his neck before throwing a punch. Chriss responded with a punch before players from both teams separated the two. Ibaka immediately headed for the locker room and both players were kicked out after the officials conferred.

Ibaka hit the court hard in the second quarter after being fouled by Chriss after scoring on a rebound.

WIZARDS 121, KINGS 115: Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 27 points after halftime, helping Washington win at home despite twice giving back double-digit leads.

Beal added nine rebounds and nine assists for the 11th-place Wizards.

NETS 103, PISTONS 75: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Brooklyn won at home to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

ROCKETS 118, HORNETS 106: James Harden scored 28 points and Eric Gordon added 22 as Houston, at home, cruised to its season-high ninth straight win.

NOTES

KNICKS: Charles Oakley, a former great for New York, said the team owner, James Dolan, is a “bully” for threatening to ban fans from Madison Square Garden.

