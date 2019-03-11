JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new quarterback, maybe even a franchise passer the team has missed for nearly two decades.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision said quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. The person said the deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives.

Foles will replace Blake Bortles, who threw 103 touchdown passes in five seasons but was known more for inaccuracy and inconsistency that led to Jacksonville’s offensive instability.

LIONS: Taking advantage of its connection to New England, Detroit signed Danny Amendola, a two-time Super Bowl winning receiver, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract.

The Lions are led by General Manager Bob Quinn and Coach Matt Patricia, both of whom worked for the Patriots, and that clearly made Amendola comfortable joining the franchise.

“I was around (Patricia) all the time and love the enthusiasm he brings,” Amendola said.

• Former New England Patriots cornerback Justin Coleman agreed to a $36 million, four-year contract. Coleman began his career with the Patriots in 2015. He was a nickel cornerback the past two seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. Coleman has three career interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns.

CHIEFS: Two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press the Chiefs have agreed to a $42 million, three-year deal with safety Tryann Mathieu in a big boost to their defensive backfield.

Mathieu, 26, was a third-round pick of Arizona in the 2013 draft after a standout career at LSU.

RAVENS: People with direct knowledge of discussions said seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs is leaving Baltimore.

Suggs, 36, has played all 16 of his seasons in Baltimore. An unrestricted free agent, Suggs said at the end of the 2018 season that he wanted to spend his entire career with the Ravens.

WASHINGTON: A person with knowledge of the move said Washington will sign former Giants safety Landon Collins to an $84 million, six-year contract with $45 million guaranteed.

The deal is worth an average of $14 million a season.

49ERS: San Francisco agreed to sign linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year deal worth $54 million.

Alexander entered the league as a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his third season. But he tore the ACL in his left knee last October and played just six games. That didn’t stop San Francisco from giving him the richest deal ever for an inside linebacker.

VIKINGS: Minnesota released right guard Mike Remmers and declined an option on safety Andrew Sendejo’s contract, clearing more than $10 million in salary-cap space.

BEARS: Chicago re-signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.

BILLS: People with direct knowledge of discussions said Buffalo agreed to sign tight end Tyler Kroft, running back Frank Gore and cornerback Kevin Johnson.

TITANS: Tennessee agreed to terms with safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multiyear contract and told safety Johnathan Cyprien he’ll be released.

BROWNS: Cleveland released veteran tight end Darren Fells, increasing the likelihood it will address that position in free agency or the NFL draft.

GIANTS: New York re-signed center Spencer Pulley to a three-year, $9.6 million contract.

TEXANS: Houston signed three free agents: defensive ends Angelo Blackson and Joel Heath, and receiver DeAndre Carter.

EAGLES-BUCCANEERS: Two people familiar with the deal said Philadelphia agreed to acquire wide receiver DeSean Jackson from Tampa Bay with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year.

SAINTS: New Orleans agreed with linebacker Craig Robinson on a two-year contract extension.

