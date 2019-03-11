Portland police are asking for help identifying the driver of vehicle they say struck a pedestrian and then drove away Sunday night.
The collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Police said 29-year-old Phillip White, of Portland, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of 1565 Congress St.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8532 or (207) 874-8575.
