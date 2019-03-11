Another sign that spring is heading our way appeared Monday when Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland opened for business.

The ice cream purveyor put the public on notice in a simply worded Facebook post Monday that read, “We’re open!!”

Red’s owners posted a photograph with the announcement that showed a few small piles of snow and ice clustered in front of the distinctive red and white colored building. More than 200 people reacted to the news that the popular ice cream shop had opened.

“We don’t need a groundhog. Red’s is how you know winter is heading out,” John Ripley posted on Facebook.

“Thank God,” Michelle Pulsifer Gordon wrote.

“Oh happy day!” Nicole Irvin added.

Red’s is on Cottage Road at the foot of Meetinghouse Hill. It opened in 1952 and has become a beloved local landmark.

In 2017, the city of South Portland’s Historical Society started selling a keepsake holiday ornament with the soft-serve dairy stand’s image.

