Trent Brown is leaving the New England Patriots for the Oakland Raiders, where he will become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, according to an ESPN report.

The Patriots acquired Brown in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers last April. Brown started every game at left tackle for the Patriots during their Super Bowl championship season.

His four-year deal with Oakland is for $66 million, with $36.75 million guaranteed, ESPN reported.

Brown’s depature marks the second consecutive year that the Patriots have lost their starting left tackle to free agency. Last year, Nate Soldier signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the New York Giants.

Earlier on Monday, former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

The NFL Network reported that the deal has a base salary of $4.5 million with incentives.

Amendola, 33, played last season for the Miami Dolphins, catching 59 passes for 575 yards and only one touchdown. Prior to that, he played five seasons with the Patriots and was a member of two Super Bowl championship teams.

