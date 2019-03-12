Twice, over the past couple of weeks, I believe a large-rig truck driver saved my life.
These professionals are carrying tons of weight at high speeds on relatively small wheels. I don’t know much about physics, but I’d guess that task in itself must require a lot of skill. When an inattentive driver suddenly cuts in front of a truck (first case) or changes lanes into the side of a truck (second case), that skill is severely tested.
I was in the car directly behind these professional drivers, as they skidded and swerved to keep their rigs under control. I smelled the burning rubber and watched in horrified amazement as they kept everyone, including me, safe.
Their training and their composure may be the reason I am alive. Thank you.
Melissa Cilley
Portland
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics fall to Clippers, 140-115
-
Editorials
Our View: Biddeford reborn after trash incinerator’s demise
-
Local & State
Churches bring huge donation to Portland's overflowing family shelter
-
Health care
Vulnerable Mainers pin hopes on bill to tighten vaccination standards
-
Cops & Courts
Men accused of hate crime in Biddeford now charged with attacking black man in Portland on same day