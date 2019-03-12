LAS VEGAS — Brenna Chase scored 25 points, Shaylee Gonzales added 20 and Brigham Young beat No. 12 Gonzaga 82-68 on Tuesday to win its third West Coast Conference tournament title.

The second-seeded Cougars (25-6) handed Gonzaga its two WCC losses in two close regular-season meetings and tried turning the third game into a rout with a dominating second quarter.

BYU scored the first 16 points of the second to build 12-point lead and went up by 16 early in the third quarter.

The two-time defending tournament champion Bulldogs (28-4) rallied late in the third to pull within seven, but missed their first 12 shots of the fourth to end any chance of a three-peat.

Zykera Rice led top-seeded Gonzaga with 25 points.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 19, HUSSON 7: The Nor’easters (2-2) scored the first seven goals of the game – with two goals each from both Nichole Carvalho and Casey Conwell – and opened a 13-3 halftime lead to beat the Eagles (0-1) at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Conwell had three goals, while seven players had multi-goal games for UNE. Mary Cushing had four goals for Husson.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 26, HUSSON 6: Carter Vicker had all of his four goals in the first half as Mules (2-2) opened a 15-3 lead by halftime and handled the Eagles (0-3) at Waterville.

Max Cushman had five goals for Colby, Bret Miller had three goals and an assist, and Michael Minard, Charlie Lynch, Derek Muse and Beck French each scored twice.

BATES 20, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 8: Matt Chlastawa had five goals and four assists as the Bobcats (4-1) rolled past the Golden Bears (2-2) at Lewiston.

Dahnique Brown-Jones, Jack Scribner and Otis Klingbeil each added a pair of goals for Bates, which had 13 different scorers.

