CLEVELAND — Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is bound for Cleveland to be a target for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns agreed to acquire Beckham in a blockbuster trade Tuesday night, according to multiple sources. The Browns will send first- and third-round picks in 2019 – along with safety Jabrill Peppers – to the Giants for Beckham, one of the NFL’s top players. League rules prohibit teams from announcing trades until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The deal is conditional on both players passing physicals.

With the Browns, Beckham will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, a teammate at LSU. He’ll also give Mayfield an elite target, and his arrival could vault the Browns, who went 7-8-1 last season after not winning a game in 2017, into legitimate championship contenders.

While Beckham is immensely talented, there is some baggage as he can be temperamental and difficult.

Before last season, he became the league’s highest-paid receiver with a five-year, $90 million contract extension.

He played five seasons in New York, making the Pro Bowl in his first three. He was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

n Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is re-signing with Cleveland on a one-year, $4 million deal, a source told ESPN.

BEARS: Former New England wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson intends to sign a two-year deal with Chicago worth $5 million per year, according to ESPN.

PACKERS: Green Bay agreed to $183 million worth of contracts Tuesday with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, linebacker Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

Za’Darius Smith is getting the biggest deal: $66 million over four years with $34.5 million in the first two years, according to his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. Smith, 26, led Baltimore with 8½ sacks last season.

GIANTS: New York intends to sign veteran safety Antoine Bethea after losing Landon Collins to free agency.

STEELERS: A source saysfree-agent cornerback Steven Nelson agreed to a three-year deal, $25.5 million deal with Pittsburgh, a source told ESPN.

TITANS: Former Miami defensive end Cameron Wake will sign a three-year, $23 million deal, with $10 million guaranteed with Tennessee, according to a source.

BILLS: Free-spending Buffalo continued its major foray into free agency by agreeing to sign receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe.

A source says Brown agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract. Another source said Beasley got a four-year, $29 million contract.

The deals come a day after the Bills agreed to sign center Mitch Morse, running back Frank Gore and tight end Tyler Kroft.

VIKINGS: Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr first made a verbal agreement to join the New York Jets, but the four-time Pro Bowl pick, decided to stay with the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million contract with $33 million guaranteed.

DOLPHINS: Former first-round pick DeVante Parker, the unlucky, underachieving receiver signed an incentive-laden, two-year deal worth up to $13 million to replace a $9.4 million fifth-year option on his original contract.

RAIDERS: Oakland agreed to a four-year contract with versatile free-agent safety Lamarcus Joyner.

CHARGERS: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis intends to sign with Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN. He is the Panthers’ all-time leading tackler (1,094).

SAINTS: New Orleans reportedly signed former Vikings running back Latavius Murray to a four-year deal, and is working on a deal to keep backup QB Teddy Bridgewater.

TEXANS: Former Denver cornerback Bradley Roby told 9News in Denver he will sign a one-year, $10 million deal with Houston.

