Westbrook Police are asking the public’s help to identify a potential witness to the head-on collision Monday morning that killed three people and injured a fourth.

A photo released by the police department depict the moments immediately following the crash, and shows a man standing at the driver’s window of the silver sedan that carried the three victims who died.

“The person from the photo had left the scene prior to being identified,” wrote Westbrook Police Capt. Sean Lally. “We feel that this person might have witnessed the crash and we’d like to interview him. We do not suspect this person of an wrongdoing.”

Killed were passengers Gregory Harriman, 50 of Sebago, and Joshua Stone, 33, of Gorham, who were in the backseat of a silver 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Hassan Idris Ali, 39, of Lewiston. The car was an unmarked taxi owned by the Orange Taxi and Transportation Service of Portland.

The crash occurred on a stretch of Rouute 22, also known as County Road, near a blind crest. Police said Ali was driving west when he apparently lost control in slippery conditions and his vehicle crossed the center line, exposing the right side to oncoming traffic.

Ali’s Camry was struck by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Lisa Libby, 60, of Hollis, who was traveling east. Libby suffered multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung, and is being treated in the critical care unit of Maine Medical Center. Her condition has since been upgraded from serious to satisfactory, a Maine Medical Center spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

It is still unknown why Stone and Harriman were in the taxi together, what relationship they had to each other, where they came from and where they were headed.

Stone may have been coming home from work, according to police, who said he was employed at a call center, Great Falls Marketing on Spring Street, which is about a mile from the crash scene. A Great Falls manager did not recognize Harriman as an employee.

No one answered at Orange Taxi on Tuesday afternoon.

Reached on his cellphone Monday night, Omar Mohamed, one of Orange Taxi’s owners, would not talk in detail about where Ali had picked up his passengers and where they were heading. Mohamed said he was with a group of people who were “mourning the tragedy.” He declined to comment further.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but black ice had been reported in the area and a sanding truck was on its way to that part of the city to treat icy roads. It arrived shortly after the crash.

A crash report also listed road conditions at the time of the crash as “ice/frost,” and identified the slippery surface as a contributing factor.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, according to the report. The air bags deployed in Ali’s vehicle, but they did not go off in Libby’s pickup truck, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the families of the three people killed were grieving and making arrangements for their loved ones on Tuesday.

Jeff Harriman, 52, the brother of Gregory Harriman, said he will remember his brother as a fiercely independent-minded man with a wicked sense of humor and a love of animals.

Gregory Harriman was self-employed and did autobody work, Jeff Harriman said.

Sometimes Gregory stayed with his brother and sometimes he stayed with friends, and overall, he preferred to have a lifestyle of few commitments.

“He was the kind of person who made his own path,” Jeff Harriman said. “He wasn’t much for convention, I guess. He was a little rebellious at times. He was very opinionated.”

Gregory Harriman had no children or a wife or girlfriend, his brother said, but had a Husky dog named Skimo who he had to put down in the last few months.

“Greg got along a lot better with the animals than he did with people,” Jeff Harriman said. “He loved that dog.”

This story will be updated.

