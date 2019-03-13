I must give President Trump credit for his efforts to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C., of self-serving career politicians. Over the past several years he has managed to surround himself with upstanding, selfless public servants like Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone and Scott Pruitt to help him Make America Great Again.

He and his select team have provided us with renewed trust and pride in our government’s leadership. Plus, he has nearly two more years to improve upon this record.

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

