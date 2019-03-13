Sheriff Dale Lancaster said speeds reached 85 mph before chase called off

The driver of a silver Chevrolet pickup truck gave police the slip Tuesday night after leading a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy on a brief high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 85 mph.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Deputy Toby Blodgett attempted to stop the truck on Nokomis Road in St. Albans at about 7:57 p.m.

“The reason for the stop was for speeding,” Lancaster said. “The pickup failed to stop.”

Lancaster said Cpl. Ritchie Putnam, the shift supervisor, called off the pursuit at about 8:02 p.m. A Somerset County deputy remained patrolling in the area afterward.

“I believed the speed reached 85 mph at one point,” Lancaster said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle contact them at 474-9591.

