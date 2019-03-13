Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is signing on as sponsor of a comprehensive nondiscrimination bill, the only Senate Republican to back the LGBT rights movement’s top legislative priority.

Collins said she’s worked throughout her career to end discrimination and that “all Americans deserve a fair opportunity to pursue the American dream.”

The Equality Act of 2019, introduced Wednesday, would extend protections based on sexual orientation to employment, housing, public accommodations and public services. Many states, including Maine, already have adopted such protections.

In the Senate, Collins is the lead Republican sponsor of the bill. The lead Democratic sponsors are Oregon’s Jeff Merkley, Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin and New Jersey’s Cory Booker.

In the House, two Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and John Katko of New York, announced plans to be co-sponsors.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: