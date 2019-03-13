MINNEOLA, Fla. — Caroline Rice hit a bases-clearing double as part of a four-run second inning, and Bowdoin started its softball season Wednesday with a 7-1 win over Westfield State.

Natasha Fingar went 3 for 4 with a double. Samantha Roy allowed one run on six hits while striking out seven to get the win.

Bowdoin also defeated Staten Island, 6-4, overcoming a 3-0 deficit. Katelyn Cox walked in the bottom of the fifth to force home Karlye Pallotta with the go-ahead run.

The Polar Bears tied the game at 3 in the fourth when Allison Rutz doubled home Maddie Rouhana, and Kasey Cunningham scored on an error.

Cunningham made it 4-4 with an RBI single in the fifth.

UNE WINS TWICE: Gabby Harrison hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and Taylor Depot followed with a three-run homer to lift the Nor’easters to a 6-2 win over Plymouth State (2-7) in Winter Haven, Florida.

UNE trailed 2-0 in the fifth, but Avery Alberghini doubled home Alexis Kapsambelis, then scored on Andrea Gosper’s single.

The Nor’easters (4-2) also earned a 1-0 win over UMass-Boston (4-4), as Alberghini went 4 for 4 and singled home Zelie Condon-Layman in the bottom of the seventh.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

FRANKLIN & MARSHALL 14, BOWDOIN 12: Maisie O’Shea and Maddie Hughes each scored three goals, and the Diplomats (4-1) raced to a 10-4 halftime lead in a win over the Polar Bears (1-2) in Englewood, Florida.

Katie Miller and Eliza Denious each had three goals for Bowdoin, which got as close as 12-11.

ST. JOSEPH’S 8, COLBY-SAWYER 7: Maddy Beaulieu scored twice over the final 14:44, including the winning goal with 1:03 left, to help the Monks (1-2, 1-0 GNAC) rally from a 7-4 deficit against the Chargers (1-1, 1-1) in Standish.

Liz Callahan’s goal with 16:09 remaining started the comeback. Kayla Kelly got the tying goal.

Madelyn Nelson finished with four saves for the Monks.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 19, MAINE MARITIME 9: Michael Finn scored five goals, and the Monks (4-2) went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter in a win over the Mariners (0-3) in Standish.

Zack Hamilton added three goals, and Shane Puleo had two goals and three assists.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 14, WILKES 12: Alex Zadworny scored five goals, and the Nor’easters (2-3) withstood a fourth-quarter comeback by the Colonels (3-3) in Edwardsville, Pennsylvania.

Garrett Bozek and Mitch Mullin each added two goals for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 20, EMMANUEL 6: Nick James, Paul Leonardo and Tristan Dundas each scored four goals as the Huskies (2-0) cruised past the Saints (0-4) in Gorham.

BOWDOIN 19, BABSON 8: Chris Flower scored four goals, and Jeff Powers and Sam Langan each added three as the Polar Bears (3-1) rolled past the Beavers (2-4) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(16) VIRGINIA TECH 71, MIAMI 56: Kerry Blackshear had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the fifth-seeded Hokies (24-7) beat the 12th-seeded Hurricanes (14-18) in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Share

< Previous

Next >