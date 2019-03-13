OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points in his 25th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-96 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the 130th triple-double of his career.

Paul George scored 25 points and Jerami Grant added 15 for the Thunder, who shot 49 percent in the second half. Oklahoma City has won three of four as it battles to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points and D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists for the Nets, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

WIZARDS 100, MAGIC 90: Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington made up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a win over visiting Orlando.

Jabari Parker got eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the 11th-place Wizards move within 11/2 games of ninth-place Orlando and Charlotte. Washington is 2-0 on its five-game homestand.

Bryant and Parker each went 9 of 12 from the field, with Bryant’s performance coming one game after he was limited to two points and one rebound in 14 minutes.

HEAT 108, PISTONS 74: Justise Winslow scored 16 points, and Miami opened the second half on a 21-0 run on the way to an easy win at home.

It was the largest victory margin of the season for the Heat, who are trying to hang on in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

HAWKS 132, GRIZZLIES 111: John Collins had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 22 points and Atlanta won at home, scoring the most points allowed by Memphis this season.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 33 points for Memphis.

