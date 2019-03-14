LONDON – British lawmakers voted Thursday to delay Brexit, just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.

The House of Commons voted by 412-202 in favor of seeking to postpone the U.K.’s departure for at least three months beyond the scheduled March 29 departure from the EU.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing street in London on Thursday, when British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day dealing with the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and May struggled to shore up her shattered authority. Associated Press/Tim Ireland

The motion commits Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government to seek an extension until June 30 if Parliament approves a U.K.-EU withdrawal deal next week.

British lawmakers have already rejected May’s EU divorce deal twice and if it fails a third time, the government says the U.K. is looking at a much longer delay to Brexit.

Any extension to Brexit has to be approved by all 27 remaining EU countries.

EU officials have warned they would only allow a delay if the country made a fundamental shift in its approach to Brexit.

Withdrawing from the EU without a deal could mean major disruptions for businesses and people in the U.K. and the 27 remaining countries.

The legislative defeats over Brexit have shredded May’s authority and obliterated her control of a fractious Conservative minority government. On Wednesday, a dozen government ministers abstained rather than support May’s bid to keep a no-deal Brexit as an option, while another voted against, and resigned.

Lawmakers voted to rule out the idea of holding a second Brexit referendum – at least for now.

They defeated by a decisive 334-85 vote a motion that called for another vote by the public on whether to stay in the European Union or leave. Campaigners for a new referendum are divided over whether the time is right to push for a second Brexit vote. Thursday’s vote doesn’t prevent lawmakers from trying again later to get Parliament’s support for another referendum.

Despite the rebuffs and the political chaos, May has signaled she will try a third time to get backing for the agreement next week.

Officials and national leaders in the bloc are exasperated at the events in London. They have said they will approve an extension if there is a specific reason, but don’t want to provide more time for political bickering in Britain.

“Under no circumstances an extension in the dark!” tweeted the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt. “Unless there is a clear majority in the House of Commons for something precise, there is no reason at all for the European Council to agree on a prolongation.”

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said the EU needed “more decisions” from London.

May’s British opponents are trying to break the deadlock by grabbing the Brexit controls away from her, although it’s far from clear if Britain’s divided Parliament can agree on a way forward.

Some lawmakers have been pressing for a series of votes in Parliament on different Brexit options – including a closer relationship with the bloc than the government wants – to see if any can command a majority.

Bowing to pressure, deputy prime minister David Lidington said that if May’s deal is not approved by next week, the government will “facilitate” votes in late March or early April “to seek a majority on the way forward.”

May has refused to abandon her unpopular deal, and is seeking to win over opponents in her own party and its Northern Irish political ally, the Democratic Unionist Party.

Alan Wager, a researcher at the U.K. in a Changing Europe think tank, said May faced a struggle to overturn a 149-vote margin of defeat in Parliament this week.

“It’s still really difficult to see how the numbers stack up for Theresa May, but she’s giving it one more go,” he said.

In another sting for the beleaguered May, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “surprised at how badly” the Brexit negotiations have been handled. Trump, who sees himself as a deal-maker, said he gave May advice but she didn’t listen to him.

Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House, Trump said Britain’s debate over leaving the EU was “tearing the country apart.”

The EU, meanwhile, is reluctant to postpone Brexit beyond the late May elections for the European Parliament, because that would mean Britain taking part even as it prepares to leave.

The bloc is more open to a long delay to allow Britain to radically change course – an idea favored by pro-EU British lawmakers who want to maintain close ties with the EU.

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that he will appeal to EU leaders “to be open to a long extension if the U.K. finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus about it.”

The EU has also warned that Parliament voting against no-deal Brexit isn’t enough to stop it. By law, Britain will leave the EU on March 29, with or without a deal, unless it cancels Brexit or secures a delay.

Conservative lawmaker George Freeman suggested that May had been so damaged by Brexit that she should promise to quit to get her deal through.

“This chaos can’t continue,” Freeman said in a tweet. “Something has to give.”

Associated Press writer Raf Casert in Brussels contributed.

