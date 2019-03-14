WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins Thursday night – Boston’s third straight loss after getting points in 19 straight games

Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, Patrik Laine had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets.

UP NEXT WHO: Blue Jackets at Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday TV: NESN

Charlie McAvoy, Joakim Nordstrom and Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, who have lost three straight in regulation for the first time since Dec. 1-6.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves for Boston, which remained four points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division.

Wheeler gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period after Laine’s one-timer hit the crossbar and dropped into the crease where Wheeler was waiting.

Laine provided the cross-ice pass to Scheifele to make it 2-0 at 11:24 on the power play.

McAvoy pulled Boston within 2-1 with a quick wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s blocker at 17:23.

Nordstrom tied it 2-2, pushing the puck underneath the outstretched left pad of Hellebuyck.

Jacob Trouba scored off the rush to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 7:38 of the third period, and Nikolaj Ehlers pushed the lead to 4-2 at 13:02 after Danton Heinen lost the puck in the slot.

Coyle brought the Bruins back to 4-3, scoring at 17:04.

Share

< Previous