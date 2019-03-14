WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins Thursday night – Boston’s third straight loss after getting points in 19 straight games
Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, Patrik Laine had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets.
Charlie McAvoy, Joakim Nordstrom and Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, who have lost three straight in regulation for the first time since Dec. 1-6.
Tuukka Rask made 20 saves for Boston, which remained four points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division.
Wheeler gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period after Laine’s one-timer hit the crossbar and dropped into the crease where Wheeler was waiting.
Laine provided the cross-ice pass to Scheifele to make it 2-0 at 11:24 on the power play.
McAvoy pulled Boston within 2-1 with a quick wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s blocker at 17:23.
Nordstrom tied it 2-2, pushing the puck underneath the outstretched left pad of Hellebuyck.
Jacob Trouba scored off the rush to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 7:38 of the third period, and Nikolaj Ehlers pushed the lead to 4-2 at 13:02 after Danton Heinen lost the puck in the slot.
Coyle brought the Bruins back to 4-3, scoring at 17:04.
