The Pi Guy is at it again.

Jon Jacques, a math teacher at Biddeford High School, has become known for the upbeat musical parodies he writes to celebrate Pi Day. The annual math holiday is celebrated by nerds and numbers buffs each year on March 14, or 3.14 – the first three digits of the mathematical constant for the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Biddeford High School math teacher Jon Jacques instructs his calculus class while wearing a shirt with some of the numbers of pi written out in 2015. Whitney Hayward/Staff Photographer

This year’s song “Pi Hopes” is a parody of the Panic at the Disco Song “High Hopes.” It was performed by the Biddeford Singers.

Jacques has created Pi Day musical parodies with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Thriller,” “I Will Survive,” “Time after Time,” “Eye of the Tiger” and “Bye Bye Bye.” He started recording the songs in 2012 and made his first video in 2014.

