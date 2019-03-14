AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills Thursday introduced a bill Thursday that would expand access to abortion services for women in Maine by allowing physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to perform early term abortions.

The measure is expected to draw fire from religious conservatives and most Republicans who opposed expanding abortion services.

A similar version of the legislation, offered by Mills when she was the state’s attorney general, failed to gain traction in the Legislature but Mills, a Democrat, is backed by new Democratic majorities in both the state House and Senate.

The bill’s primary sponsor is House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport.

“Every woman in Maine should be able to access reproductive health care when and where she needs it, regardless of her zip code,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “Allowing advanced nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform medication-administered abortions, which are already permitted in other states, will ensure Maine women, especially in rural areas of our state, can access reproductive health care services. It is time to remedy this inequity that negatively impacts too many Maine women.”

Gideon said the measure was especially important for women in rural parts of Maine.

“Women in rural Maine have been disproportionately harmed, where the sheer logistics of arranging for travel, taking time off work and securing child care create an often insurmountable barrier to accessing the full range of family planning services,” Gideon said, also in a prepared statement. “The time to move forward is now, Maine women should not have to wait any longer.”

Current Maine law bans advanced practice clinicians, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from providing abortion care while citing no medical justification. Currently there are only three clinics in Maine where abortions are performed.

This story will be updated.

