Debra Byers, DMD joined Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Community Dental Center as a dentist.

Dr. Byers’ dental interests and expertise include implants and restorative dentistry.

Dr. Jeffrey Aalberg was named new medical director at Day One.

Dr. Aalberg joined Day One with a broad background in health care. He brings 25 years of experience working within the MaineHealth system.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center announced two hires.

Kasey Ladd, CNM has joined the team at Northern Light Gynecology.

Ladd will provide gynecology services for women. She specializes in women’s well care, first trimester obstetrics, and contraceptive administration.

Mostafa Mazen, MD joined Northern Light Eye Care.

Dr. Mazen recently completed a clinical cornea fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.

Marcy Dunn, chief information officer for MaineHealth and Maine Medical Center, was named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2019 edition of the “100 hospital and health system CIOs to know” annual list.

Dunn began sher role in Oct. 2016 and is responsible for leading the MaineHealth Information Technology Division and its Shared Electronic Health Record program. Under her leadership, Maine Medical Center was named one of HealthCare’s Most Wired hospitals in 2018.

