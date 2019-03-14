A 28-year-old Wells woman is facing drunken-driving and other charges after police say she slammed into a stopped vehicle, pushing it into a third vehicle, on Route 1 on Wednesday evening in York.

Sarah Reeck, 28, was charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger, both misdemeanors, as well as traffic infractions of following too closely and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, York police said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. north of Old Post Road on Route 1 north. The first vehicle Reeck struck was driven by Michelle Butler, 53, of York, who was stopped behind another car that was signaling to turn left. The collision pushed Butler’s vehicle into the car in front of her.

Butler suffered minor injuries and was taken to York Hospital. The car making the left-hand turn was driven by Ethan Bald, 18, who was uninjured in the crash.

Reeck was not injured in the crash. Police are reconstructing the crash, but said it appeared that Reeck did not attempt to stop. The force of the crash pushed all three vehicles forward a significant distance until they came to rest near the intersection with Mill Ridge Lane.

All three vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene. Route 1 was reduced to one lane for two hours while first-responders cleaned up the wrecks.

