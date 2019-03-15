Falmouth High School is experiencing a pertussis outbreak – with four confirmed cases in the past two weeks, while at the same time the Maine Legislature is deciding whether to tighten vaccine requirements to attend school.

Maine has the worst rate of pertussis cases in the nation, with cases so far this year tracking ahead of 2018’s numbers.

Since January, pertussis outbreaks have also occurred in York and Lincoln county schools, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Matt Hogenauer, a senior who is immune-compromised because he has non-rheumatoid arthritis, said he contracted pertussis two weeks ago, although it was a mild strain and he recovered quickly. Hogenauer said he could have been out of school for weeks or hospitalized had he come into contact with a worse strain.

“It’s very real for me. Luckily, I didn’t get that sick from it,” Hogenauer said. He said he’s upset at the prevalence of the anti-vaccination movement. “It’s disappointing that not only are people unwilling to acknowlege reputable science behind the debate, but they are willing to ignore the right now, that the CDC is saying this is causing outbreaks right in our backyards.”

Maine had 90 pertussis cases through February, and 446 cases in 2018. Last year’s pertussis numbers were the worst since 2014, and the 90 cases so far this year almost doubles the 40 cases through February 2018.

Maine’s pertussis rate – at 27.7 per 100,000 people in 2017, the latest year national comparisons were available – is highest in the nation and five times the national average.

The worst year for pertussis in the past decade was 2012, when Maine had 737 cases.

Pertussis is a bacterial infection that produces a violent cough that can trigger vomiting and exhaustion. Babies too young to get vaccines and the elderly are especially vulnerable to serious cases, which may require hospitalization and can lead to death. The cough can linger for up to 10 weeks and is treated with antibiotics.

The pertussis vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time, which is why pediatricians recommend a booster shot in middle school.

Meanwhile, the Maine Legislature is considering whether to eliminate the philosophic and religious opt-outs for vaccines required to attend school, in light of Maine’s high levels of pertussis, as well as measles outbreaks in Washington state and New York City among unvaccinated populations.

A public hearing in Augusta this week attracted hundreds of people, including public health experts and anti-vaccination advocates. Many who spoke against the proposal to tighten requirements repeated untrue claims that vaccines are linked to autism or are likely to injure patients.

Vaccines do not cause autism, according to overwhelming scientific evidence and research, and a single 1998 scholarly article that claimed a link between vaccines and autism has been debunked and retracted. It is possible, but extremely unlikely, that a patient could have a severe reaction to a vaccine. For instance, severe allergic reactions to the measles vaccine are estimated to occur three or four times for every 10 million doses given, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Prior to the measles vaccine becoming widely available in the 1960s, 3 to 4 million people in the United States were infected with measles each year, causing nearly 50,000 hospitalizations annually. Also, about 1,000 patients with measles contracted encephalitis and there were 400 to 500 deaths annually from measles, according to the U.S. CDC.

If Maine’s bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, and Sen. Linda Sanborn, D-Gorham, is approved, the state would join California, West Virginia and Mississippi among the handful of states that have eliminated all non-medical exemptions for school-required vaccines.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: