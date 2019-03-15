CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Nichols scored 14 points Friday night and No. 12 Florida State knocked off No. 2 Virginia 69-59 to advance to the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Phil Cofer had 11 points, and 7-foot-3 center Christ Koumadje added nine points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles (27-6), who will play in the final Saturday night.

De’Andre Hunter had 13 points for Virginia (29-3), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss to an opponent other than Duke.

(4) KENTUCKY 73, ALABAMA 55: Tyler Herro scored 20 points and Kentucky (27-5) started its quest for a fifth straight Southeastern Conference tournament title by beating Alabama (18-15) in the quarterfinals at Nashville, Tennessee.

(6) MICHIGAN STATE 77, OHIO STATE 70: Cassius Winston scored 18 points, reserve Foster Loyer provided a lift with a career-high 14, and Michigan State (26-6) gave Coach Tom Izzo his 600th career win by defeating Ohio State (19-14) in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game at Chicago.

FLORIDA 76, (9) LOUISIANA STATE 73: Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer with a second left, and Florida (19-14) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to upset LSU (26-6) in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals at Nashville, Tennessee.

(11) HOUSTON 84, CONNECTICUT 45: Corey Davis Jr. scored 22 points and Houston (30-2) defeated UConn (16-17) in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament at Memphis, Tennessee.

MINNESOTA 75, (13) PURDUE 73: Jordan Murphy scored 27 points, Amir Coffey added 21 points and Minnesota (21-12) beat Purdue (23-9) to advance to the Big Ten tournament semifinals at Chicago.

IOWA STATE 63, (15) KANSAS STATE 59: Marial Shayok hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Iowa State (22-11) the lead in the final minute against Kansas State (25-8) in the Big 12 semifinals at Kansas City, Missouri.

(18) BUFFALO 85, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 81: C.J. Massinburg dropped a spinning layup and made four free throws in the final 32 seconds as Buffalo (30-3) moved into the Mid-American Conference tournament title game with a win over Central Michigan (23-11) in the semifinals at Cleveland.

(19) WISCONSIN 66, NEBRASKA 62: Nate Reuvers scored 14 points, D’Mitrik Trice hit a clutch 3-pointer with 58 seconds left and Wisconsin (23-9) beat pesky Nebraska (18-16) to advance to the Big Ten tournament semifinals at Chicago.

(22) AUBURN 73, SOUTH CAROLINA 64: Jared Harper scored 27 points and Auburn (24-9) `showcased its record-setting 3-point offense to beat South Carolina (16-6) in the Southeastern Conference tournament at Nashville, Tennessee.

(24) CINCINNATI 82, SOUTHERN METHODIST 74: Jarron Cumberland had two late three-point plays and finished with 26 points to help Cincinnati (26-6) beat SMU (15-17) in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals at Memphis, Tennessee.

(25) VILLANOVA 71, XAVIER 67: Phil Booth scored 28 points, Jermaine Samuels hit three critical 3-pointers and Villanova (24-9) rallied past Xavier (18-15) in overtime at New York to reach its fifth consecutive Big East championship game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(21) DRAKE 86, VALPARAISO 58: Becca Hittner scored 18 points and Drake (26-5) used a game-breaking run in the first quarter to roll over ninth-seeded Valparaiso (8-24) in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals at Moline, Illinois.

(24) RICE 64, WESTERN KENTUCKY 57: Erica Ogwumike scored 19 of her 22 points in the second half as Rice (27-3) rallied to its 20th straight win, beating fourth-seeded Western Kentucky (18-14) in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament at Frisco, Texas.

