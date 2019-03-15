BOSTON — Austin Goldstein scored 4:15 into overtime to lift third-seeded Northeastern to a 2-1 win over sixth-seeded Maine in the opening game of a Hockey East quarterfinal series at Boston.

Northeastern (23-10-1) took a 1-0 lead 8:29 into the second period when Tyler Madden scored.

Brady Keeper tied it 16:20 into the second with an unassisted goal.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 30 saves for the Black Bears (15-16-4), who will try to even the best-of-three series Saturday night.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, AMHERST 5: Devin Warren singled home Dylan Hapworth in the bottom of the ninth as the Huskies (2-1) came back from a 5-3 deficit to beat the Mammoths (4-2) at Kissimmee, Florida.

Andrew Olszak scored the tying run earlier in the ninth on a Hapworth single.

Zach Quintal hit a two-run homer in the second inning.

SAMFORD 5, MAINE 2: Anthony Mulrine hit a two-run homer as the Bulldogs (13-4) beat Maine (0-14) at Birmingham, Alabama.

Hernen Sardinas had three hits and scored a run for Maine.

WHITTIER 10, BOWDOIN 3: Jacob Bauer went 2 for 4 and homered during a five-run seventh inning as the Poets (4-7) cruised past the Polar Bears (0-5) at Whittier, California.

Eric Mah hit an RBI single for Bowdoin.

SOFTBALL

BOWDOIN SPLITS: Natasha Fingar went 4 for 4, including a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, as the Polar Bears (6-6) earned a 5-1 win over Gordon (6-6) at Clermont, Florida.

Bowdoin trailed 1-0 heading into the sixth, but Samantha Valdivia tripled home Fingar and scored on a single by Ruby Siltanen.

Earlier, the Polar Bears couldn’t hold on to a 2-0 lead, as Hope (1-0) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 3-2 win.

Maddie Rouhana homered for Bowdoin.

UNE LOSES TWICE: Callie Dutton hit a tying two-run double in the bottom of the ninth, then scored the winning run as Beloit (5-9) rallied for an 8-7 win over the University of New England (4-4) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Taylor Depot had three hits and an RBI for UNE.

UNE also lost 2-0 to William Paterson (7-3). Caitlyn Massaro broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth with a two-run double.

USM LOSES TWICE: Mary Beth Odom hit a grand slam in the second inning to help power Thomas More (5-5) to a 10-2 win over Southern Maine (1-2) in six innings at Clermont, Florida.

Madison Greene hit an RBI single in the fourth inning for USM.

The Huskies also lost to Rowan, 10-0 in five innings.

MEN’S LACROSSE

HUSSON 14, SOUTHERN MAINE 13: Zach Glazier scored four goals, including the winner with 1:53 left in overtime, to lift the Eagles (1-3) past the Huskies (2-1) at Bangor.

USM tied the game with four straight goals in the fourth quarter, capped by Bryce Randall’s goal with 57 seconds left.

Tristan Dundas led the Huskies with four goals, and Cam Thibault and Paul Leonardo each had three.

TUFTS 13, COLBY 11: Max Waldbaum scored the go-ahead goal with 3:30 left, and the Jumbos (5-0, 1-0 NESCAC) got the last four goals to slip past the Mules (2-2, 0-2) at Waterville.

Colton Michel scored five goals for Colby.

