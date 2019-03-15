TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a three-goal deficit and held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-6 on Friday night.

Jake Muzzin had two goals and an assist, and Patrick Marleau, Zach Hyman and Martin Marincin also scored for the Maple Leafs, who got five consecutive goals to take the lead after trailing 5-2. Toronto snapped a two-game skid and pulled two points behind Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.

James van Riemsdyk scored three goals, Shayne Gostisbehere and Radko Gudas each had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers.

Matthews got the tiebreaking goal with five minutes left, taking a one-handed pass from William Nylander in front and burying it past Brian Elliott, who made 44 saves. Matthews added his 34th of the season with 2:39 remaining.

BLUE JACKETS 3, HURRICANES 0: Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 46 shots – including 22 in the second period – to get his sixth shutout of the season as Columbus won at home.

Adam McQuaid, David Savard and Josh Anderson scored for the Blue Jackets, who pulled even with the Hurricanes for the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are four points behind third-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division.

Bobrovsky set a franchise record for saves in a shutout.

Petr Mrazek finished with 17 saves for Carolina.

