TAMPA, Fla. — A 14-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday extended the Boston Red Sox winless streak this spring to nine, a stretch in which they have been outscored, 71-20.

A year ago, Manager Alex Cora emphasized winning spring games as important.

This year the 6-13-1 team is being outscored and outpitched regularly.

Cora isn’t alarmed.

“I really, honestly, as far as what we’re trying to accomplish in spring training, I’m comfortable with it,” said Cora. “Today you saw the at-bats were a little bit better. (Steve) Pearce (1 for 2 the day after hitting two home runs against Detroit), seems like he’s locked in right now. (Andrew) Beni(ntendi, who’s been struggling) got on, Rafi, (Devers, who has been hitting well), he got a base hit going the other way – those are the things, you pay attention to it, the progression of the at-bats.”

n J.D. Martinez was back in the lineup, two days after being scratched because of back tightness.

Martinez went 1 for 3 and played five innings in right field. He is hitting just .105 (2 for 19).

