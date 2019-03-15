More than 5,000 L.L. Bean employees will receive a bonus check based on the outdoor gear retailer’s sales performance last year.

Reporting revenues of $1.6 billion in 2018, the Freeport-based retailer eked out a 1 percent gain over 2017 revenues. Based on those results, the company’s directors approved a 5 percent annual pay bonus to about 5,400 eligible employees, and an additional 2 percent enhancement to their 401(k) contributions.

“Measured against corporate goals and expectations, we performed well in a very competitive industry and a very difficult retail economy,” said Steve Smith, L.L.Bean president and CEO, in a press release announcing the bonuses. “We are on a journey toward growing our top line and the improvement to our bottom line is a critical first step. Improved profitability allows us to invest in our business. Today we thank and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers and the quality of our products and services.”

The announcement is the second bit of recent good news for employees, who also received holiday checks in December because of improving sales. The company had suspended its employee annual bonus last March because of flat revenues in 2017.

Those disappointing revenues led to L.L. Bean trimming its workforce by 100 positions and revising its long-standing, lifetime-guarantee return policy to stem abuses. The company also experienced shipping problems in 2017 related to a software upgrade.

Two years ago, the company awarded 3 percent bonuses to about 6,000 eligible employees.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: