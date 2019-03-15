I am not a religious person, but I am respectful.

To see President Trump autographing Bibles during his visit to view the recent tragic damage in Alabama is the most egregious display of lack of respect of his entire interminable presidency.

I’m adding yet another demerit to his detention record and continuing to wish this might result in his expulsion.

Julie Hale

Portland

