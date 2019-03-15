I am not a religious person, but I am respectful.
To see President Trump autographing Bibles during his visit to view the recent tragic damage in Alabama is the most egregious display of lack of respect of his entire interminable presidency.
I’m adding yet another demerit to his detention record and continuing to wish this might result in his expulsion.
Julie Hale
Portland
-
Real Estate
A Few Opportunities Remain at The Motherhouse in Portland
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Kia Soul
-
Business
Maine exporters saw a 4% increase last year, but wonder about lost potential
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Editorial recognizing Maine swimmer's achievements much appreciated
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Rotary ready to help community in overdose response, Kennebunk chief says