BANGOR — Its lead cut to two, all the momentum swinging to the other side, the University of Maine women’s basketball team did what it does best: remain calm, regroup and take control.

The Black Bears turned back Hartford’s third-quarter challenge Friday night, then pulled away to earn another trip to the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament. With Tanesha Sutton and Blanca Millan combining for 25 second-half points, Maine overwhelmed the Hawks, 68-48, in the America East championship game before a very loud crowd of 3,234 at the Cross Insurance Center.

The University of Maine's Tanesha Sutton drives to the basket during the first half of the Black Bears' 68-48 win over Hartford in the America East women's basketball championship game in Bangor on Friday. (Staff Photo by Ben McCanna)

With the win Maine (25-7) advances to the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year and ninth time overall. The Black Bears will find out who they are playing, and when and where, Monday at 7 p.m. on the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN.

“I’m so proud of our kids,” said Maine coach Amy Vachon. “This year was so different from last year in so many different ways. Last year no one expected us to do anything and somehow we found our way to win a championship. And this year everyone expected us to be here. That’s a different challenge and our kids embraced it.”

Blanca, named the America East tournament most valuable player, scored 19 points to lead four Maine scorers in double figures. She also grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals. Parise Rossignol, the sharpshooter from Van Buren, scored 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers, while Sutton, scoreless in the first half, scored 12 points and had nine rebounds. Fanny Wadling had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Sutton and sophomore point guard Dor Saar, who had nine points and seven assists, were named to the all-tournament team.

“Give credit to Maine,” said Hartford coach Kim McNeill. “That’s a very good team. They just have a lot of weapons. They don’t make many mistakes. They play well together … They’re very confident and they’re experienced.”

Maine never trailed, scoring the game’s first 10 points as Rossignol – who had been in a recent shooting slump – hit 3-pointers on its first two possessions. Inside baskets by Wadling and Millan made it 10-0 and McNeil called timeout.

The Hawks (23-10) would recover and cut the lead to six at the half, 32-26. Then baskets by Ella Awobajo and Sierra DaCosta – who each had 18 points for Hartford – cut the Maine lead to 32-30 with 8:13 left in the third. That’s when Maine regrouped, scoring the next nine points to take control again.

“We knew at some point they were going to have a run too,” said Saar. “So we just knew after the half we had to come out hard and just play our game and we’d be in good shape.”

Sutton started it with a three-point play, fouled while putting in an offensive rebound. Hartford would miss shots on its next two possessions, then Millan hit a 3-pointer from the left corner. After another Hartford miss, Sutton scored another three-point play, grabbing another offensive rebound.

“They just kind of settled down and moved the ball and took great shots,” said Vachon. “When our team is moving the ball and playing together, we can be a tough team to guard.”

Maine then scored the final five points of the third, a 3-pointer by Rossignol and a 10-footer by Sutton, to lead 51-38 into the fourth. There, the Black Bears methodically extended the lead – Maine would out-score the Hawks 36-18 over the game’s final 18 minutes – and were soon cutting down the nets to loud cheers.

“It means everything,” said Rossignol. “I think about where I was two years ago and the opportunity I’ve had to come back here, just honestly live my dream, win back to back championships. I couldn’t have wrote it any better.”

