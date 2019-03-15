SALEM, Va. — Maggie Hasson scored 25 points, Abby Kelly added 21, and Bowdoin advanced to the NCAA Division III women’s basketball championship game for the second straight year with a 71-60 victory Friday over St. Thomas of Minnesota.

Bowdoin (31-1) will play Thomas More (31-0) or Scranton (29-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It’ll be the third appearance in the NCAA final for Bowdoin, which is seeking its first national championship.

Bowdoin led for most of the game and was ahead 49-38 late in the third quarter, but St. Thomas went on a 16-0 run to grab a 54-49 lead with 7:21 remaining.

A layup by Hasson with 6:03 left cut Bowdoin’s deficit to 56-53, and she followed with a three-point play that tied the game. On the ensuing possession, a steal by Hasson led to a layup by Moira Train that put Bowdoin ahead for good.

Only four players scored for the Polar Bears. Taylor Choate finished with 14, and Train matched her career high with 11.

