Re: “United Methodist delegates defeat bid to ease LGBT bans” (Feb. 26):

The 2019 General Conference of the United Methodist Church has tried to redefine what it means to be a Christian. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” has come to be known as The Golden Rule: Treat others with the same concern and kindness that you want to be shown. Except now that doesn’t apply to the LGBTQIA community! Where is the justice in that? Where is the grace and the love of God in that?

Brackett Memorial United Methodist Church on Peaks Island is part of the New England Conference, along with about 600 other churches. This conference, including Brackett Memorial, will continue to be inclusive and welcoming of everyone, including LGBTQIA persons. The Reconciling Ministries Network, of which we’re a member, calls it “Standing Our Holy Ground.”

We’re not jumping ship. We will continue to practice our faith, sing in the choir, prepare to be Easter people, knit prayer shawls for others needing to be enveloped in love, collect treasures for the next rummage sale, support our neighbors through Greater Portland Family Promise and all the other ministries we enact as the hands and feet of Jesus Christ.

As our pastor, Rev. Angela Rotherham, said in her recent letter to the Peaks Island community: “We will continue to offer safe space for all people who seek to be inclusive in their relationships and who seek to know a God who turns no one away. We celebrate your God-given gifts. We bless your covenantal relationships. We honor God’s call on your life to bring hope, joy and love to the world.” You are welcome here.

Jean Ashmore

chair, Staff-Parish Relations Committee, Brackett Memorial United Methodist Church

Peaks Island

