Many moms identify with the Felicity Huffmans of the world. (Remember Carmela on “The Sopranos”?) Doesn’t every mom want the Ivy sheepskin for her son or daughter?

The bribery scandal folks just underestimated the cost. Put your name on the library extension or the new tennis court, and you will have opened the doors of academia for not only your precious one but also for generations of students in the family – genius or not. And it will be legal and a tax write-off.

Think big, folks. Let’s face it: From sports to academia, our country is a money-ocracy.

Susan Pickford

Portland

