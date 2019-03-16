The proposed relocation of the Portland Police headquarters to County Way (next to the jail) is an apparent adjunct to the possible resiting of the 150-bed homeless shelter, and is an indication of what a problematic land use a homeless shelter of that size will be.
Or, to say it another way: A police station is generally not considered a desirable use of land – maybe a neutral one at best. It is only when considered in conjunction with the shelter that the police station might seem like a community benefit.
Zack Barowitz
Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Money paves legal path to Ivy League admissions
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Island Methodist church welcomes LGBT people
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Police station proposal hints at shelter decision
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Poorly maintained roads keep local drivers weaving
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Allow state park rangers to enforce laws