Police in York County say a Limerick woman sought revenge against the town by damaging a vehicle parked behind the Limerick Town Hall.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office were notified Thursday that someone had scratched a vehicle down to the bare metal, causing more than $6,500 in damage, according to Sheriff Bill King.

King said deputies identified 59-year-old Nanci Gammon as a suspect and obtained a warrant charging her with aggravated criminal mischief. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held on $1,000 bail at the York County Jail.

“It appears that Ms. Gammon had a beef with the town of Limerick and sought revenge by damaging a vehicle that was parked there,” King said.

Gammon is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

