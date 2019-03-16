LOS ANGELES — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to the air on two TV shows that had been put on hold for a sexual misconduct investigation.
The National Geographic Channel said in a statement Friday that Tyson’s “StarTalk” will return to the air in April with the 13 episodes that remain in the season.
The statement said Tyson’s other show, “Cosmos,” will return on National Geographic TV and Fox at a date to be determined.
-
Nation & World
French protesters riot in Paris, accuse Macron of 'hot air'
-
Boston Celtics
Irving just misses triple-double as Celtics beat Hawks, 129-120
-
Nation & World
When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, one man ran at him
-
Nation & World
Vermont state trooper revived after apparent drug exposure
-
Nation & World
Trump downplays white nationalism threat after New Zealand massacre