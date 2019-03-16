LOS ANGELES — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to the air on two TV shows that had been put on hold for a sexual misconduct investigation.

The National Geographic Channel said in a statement Friday that Tyson’s “StarTalk” will return to the air in April with the 13 episodes that remain in the season.

The statement said Tyson’s other show, “Cosmos,” will return on National Geographic TV and Fox at a date to be determined.

