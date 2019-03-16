BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anthony Lamb scored 28 points, and Vermont beat Maryland-Baltimore County 66-49 on Saturday to win the America East Tournament championship and earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

It was the seventh conference title overall and second in three years for the Catamounts (27-6), who lost to UMBC in last year’s championship game. They got their revenge on the anniversary of 16th-seeded UMBC’s shocking upset of top-seeded Virginia in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Lamb, the America East player of the year, was named the tournament’s Most Oustanding Player. He went 8 for 16 from the field and had nine rebounds, and he led a strong defensive effort from the Catamounts, who held the Retrievers to 34-percent shooting.

Stef Smith added 17 points for Vermont and Ben Shungu scored nine, all in the second half. K.J. Jackson led UMBC (21-13) with 15 points, and Arkel Lamar had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Lamb hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to start an 11-0 run that put Vermont ahead 39-22.

Both teams got off to slow starts. UMBC missed its first six field-goal attempts and hit only five of its first 16, while Vermont was 7 for 21, missing its first six 3-point attempts.

Lamb scored 12 of Vermont’s first 18 points and had 19 by halftime, when the Catamounts led 28-20.

(8) TENNESSEE 82, (4) KENTUCKY 78: Lamonte’ Turner hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left and the Volunteers (29-4) rallied to beat Kentucky (27-6) in a Southeastern Conference semifinal thriller at Nashville, Tennesse.

Tennessee trailed by eight with less than three minutes left before rallying to move a step closer to its first SEC Tournament title since 1979. The third-seeded Volunteers will face No. 22 Auburn (25-9) on Sunday.

(6) MICHIGAN STATE 67, (19) WISCONSIN 55: Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Kenny Goins keyed Michigan State’s fast start, helping the Spartans (27-6) beat Wisconsin (23-10) in the Big Ten semifinals at Chicago.

(10) MICHIGAN 76, MINNESOTA 49: Isaiah Livers scored a career-high 21 points and Michigan (28-5) closed in on a record third straight Big Ten tournament championship with a semifinal win over Minnesota (21-13).

(11) HOUSTON 61, MEMPHIS 58: Corey Davis Jr. scored 17 points and Houston (31-2) weathered a late rally by Memphis (21-13) rally in the American Athletic Conference semifinals at Memphis, Tennessee.

IOWA STATE 78, (17) KANSAS 66: The fifth-seeded Cyclones (23-11) raced to a big early lead against Kansas, then leaned on some balanced scoring and enough stops down the stretch to beat the Jayhawks (25-9) and remain unbeaten in five Big Ten Tournament championship game appearances.

(22) AUBURN 65, FLORIDA 62: Jared Harper hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and the Tigers (25-9) held off Florida (19-15) at Nashville, Tennessee, to reach the SEC championship game for the first time since 2000.

(24) CINCINNATI 66, WICHITA STATE 63: Nysier Brooks scored 13 points and Cane Broome hit the go-ahead layup with 23.5 seconds left to give Cincinnati (27-6) a win over the Shockers (19-14) in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tourney at Memphis, Tennessee.

UTAH STATE 64, SAN DIEGO STATE 57: Sam Merrill scored 24 points, Neemias Queta had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Aggies (28-6) won their first Mountain West Conference title with a victory over San Diego State (21-13) at Las Vegas.

NC CENTRAL 50, NORFOLK STATE 47: Zacarry Douglas scored all 10 of his points during a 25-6 second-half run and North Carolina Central (18-15) won its third consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament with a victory over top-seeded Norfolk State (21-13).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(21) DRAKE 65, ILLINOIS STATE 54: Becca Hittner, the two-time Missouri Valley player of the year, scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half to propel Drake (27-5) into the conference championship game with a win over fourth-seeded Illinois State (19-12) at Moline, Illinois.

(24) RICE 69, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 54: Nancy Mulkey scored 24 points and Rice (28-3) rallied in the second half to defeat Middle Tennessee (22-10) in the Conference USA title game at Frisco, Texas, for the Owls’ third NCAA Tournament berth and school-record 21st straight win.

Share

< Previous

Next >