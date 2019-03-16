BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Maine won a baseball game for the first time this season, scoring four runs in the fifth inning Saturday and going on to a 6-4 victory against Samford in a nonconference meeting.

In the fifth, Joe Bramanti and Colin Ridley drew bases-loaded walks, Danny Casals scored on a balk and Cody Pasicdrove in Bramanti with a single to right as Maine (1-14) took a 5-2 lead over the Bulldogs (13-5).

Casals homered for Maine in the first and Sonny DiChiara homered to give Samford a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

SOUTHERN MAINE 9, ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 2: Devin Warren had four hits, including a home run, scored three times and drove in three to lead Southern Maine (3-1) past the Titans (7-4) at Lakeland, Florida.

Gage Feeney allowed two runs on two hits and six walks with two strikeouts over the first six innings for the Huskies. Cody Bragna came on after Feeney walked the leadoff batter in the seventh and threw two scoreless innings before David Richman pitched a scoreless ninth.

OCCIDENTAL 14, BOWDOIN 1: Jack Brancheau and Eamon McNeil homered as the Tigers (13-4) opened a 13-1 lead in the first four innings against Bowdoin (0-6) at Los Angeles.

Brancheau’s two-run shot gave Occidental a first-inning lead. The Polar Bears pulled within 2-1 in the second when Austin Zakow scored on an error, but the Tigers countered with four in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 9, LAWRENCE 0: Alexis Brown and Kayla Horner combined to yield two hits and no walks as the Huskies (2-3) beat the Vikings (0-4) in a six inning-game at Clemont, Florida.

Southern Maine took a 4-0 lead in a first-inning rally capped by Hannah Kenney’s two-run double. Brooke Cross lofted a three-run homer to center in the fourth before Tabatha Hirsch and Horner hit sixth-innning RBI singles to end it.

MEMPHIS 8, MAINE 2: Jessie Lamb had three hits and three RBI to lead the Tigers (14-12) over the visiting Black Bears (2-11.

Laurine German hit a solo homer for Maine in the fourth inning, but Memphis pulled away with a five-run bottom of the fourth, including two-run hits from Lamb and Samantha Ibison.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 11, EMERSON 8: Devin Linscott scored three times as the Monks (4-2) broke away from a 6-6 tie with four straight goals against Emerson (0-6) at Standish.

Linscott finished with four goals, and Tyler Retalic added three goals and an assist. Zack Hamilton registered two goals and two assists, and Michael Finn and Daniel Cunningham also scored for St. Joseph’s. Jared Brush led the Lions with four goals and an assist.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 25, BRYN ATHYN 12: Alex Zadworny led the Nor’easters (3-3) with five goals and three assists, Jason Erwin and Mitch Mullin each added four goals, and Garett Bozekin had three goals and two assists against the Lions (1-3) at Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania.

UNE outscored Bryn Athyn 9-2 in the first quarter. The Nor’easters extended their lead to 16-5 at the half, outshooting the Lions, 31-12.

BOWDOIN 12, HAMILTON 10: Charlie Pyne had a goal and an assist as the Polar Bears (4-1, 2-1 NESCAC) opened the second half with six straight goals to take an 11-7 lead over Hamilton (2-2, 1-2) at Brunswick.

Chris Fowler led Bowdoin with three goals; Will Murtagh, Sam Langan and Jake Crossman added two each, and Brad Ingersoll and Reed Baker also scored. Chris Conley had four goals for the Continentals.

BATES 20, TRINITY 19: Curtis Knapton took a flip pass from Otis Klingbeil and scored with 1:58 left, lifting Bates (5-1, 3-0 NESCAC) over the Bantams (2-2, 0-2) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Jack Scribner gave Bates an 18-17 lead with 10:40 to play after the Bantams tied it with a 5-0 run. Trinity tied it again 49 seconds later.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S (MAINE) 13, ST. JOSEPH’S (CONN.) 0: Emily Ryan scored three times, and Josie Ring had two goals and an assist to give the Monks (2-2, 2-0 Great Northeast Athletic) a 5-0 lead over the Blue Jays (1-4, 0-3) after 14 minutes at Standish.

HAMILTON 14, BOWDOIN 13: Charlotte Wynn gave Hamilton (1-2, 1-2 NESCAC) a 13-12 lead with 3:32 left and Olivia Seymour extended the lead two minutes later – part of a five-goal run to overcome the Polar Bears (1-3, 1-2) at Brunswick.

TRINITY 12, BATES 8: LiliAnna Khosrowshahi scored three times as the Bantams (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) went on a 5-0 run early in the second period to pull away from a 6-6 tie with the Bobcats (4-3, 1-2) at Lewiston.

TUFTS 15, COLBY 8: Colette Smith had five goals and two assists as the 10th-ranked Jumbos (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) topped eighth-ranked Colby (3-1, 2-1) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Share

< Previous

Next >