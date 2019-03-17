Luke Bartol, Maranacook senior: Bartol won the Class B freestyle state championship by 8 seconds over teammate Gabe Fein. Bartol also placed third in classical and second in pursuit to help the Black Bears run away with the Nordic team title for the second consecutive year.

Gabe Fein, Maranacook senior: Fein edged teammate Luke Bartol by 1.2 seconds in the Class B pursuit state championship race. Fein posted the second-fastest time in both classical and freestyle. He was third in the Sassi Memorial classical race and was Maine’s fourth qualifier for the Eastern high school championships.

Devon Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior: After missing a year because of a knee injury, Lathrop won his third giant slalom state championship – this one in Class B after his first two in Class A. He placed fourth in the slalom to help the Capers win the Class B Alpine title for the second straight year. He was the fifth Maine skier and 45th overall in the Easterns slalom.

Killian Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth junior: Lathrop won the Class B slalom for the second straight year and also was second in the giant slalom to help the Capers roll to the Alpine team title. He was Maine’s fourth qualifier for the Easterns in the Alpine Shootout.

Sean Maguire, Marshwood sophomore: Maguire swept the slalom and giant slalom races at the Class A state championships. He won the slalom by more than 2 seconds and giant slalom by two-tenths. He also was Maine’s top qualifier for the Easterns in the Alpine Shootout.

Carter McPhedran, Maranacook junior: McPhedran won the Class B classical title over Gabe Fein by 18 seconds. McPhedran had the third-best time in freestyle and finished third in pursuit, within 3 seconds of teammates Fein and Luke Bartol. Earlier in the season, McPhedran was runner-up in the Sassi Memorial classical race.

A.J. Noyes, Falmouth sophomore: Noyes was runner-up by .02 in the Class A giant slalom to help Falmouth win a third straight Alpine state title. He also was Maine’s second qualifier in the Alpine Shootout and placed 19th overall – the first skier from Maine – in the Easterns slalom at Attitash Mountain.

Miguel Sanclemente, Fort Kent sophomore: Sanclemente won the Class C freestyle pursuit race by 52 seconds. He posted the fastest classical time by five seconds and was fastest in the freestyle by 24. He was the third qualifier for Maine’s U-16 team and also qualified for the Easterns.

Roy Varney, Leavitt senior: Varney won his second straight Class A classical title. He added the pursuit championship, won the prestigious Sassi Memorial classical race and was Maine’s top qualifier for the Easterns.

Alfie Walker, Fryeburg Academy senior: Skating on his home course of Stark’s Hill, Walker won the Class A freestyle title by 4 seconds over Falmouth freshman Nate Livingood. Walker’s time enabled him to move up from fifth in classical to fourth in pursuit. He also won the WMC freestyle and pursuit championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kaitlyn Bernard, Falmouth Nordic: In her fourth year as head coach, Bernard helped Falmouth end a three-year reign by Mt. Blue at the Class A Nordic state championships. The Yachtsmen edged Mt. Blue by two points in the two-day competition at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg. “We had a good, solid team all year,” said Bernard, who moved up from the middle school program just as Falmouth was wrapping up a four-year title run. “Our eighth, ninth and 10th skiers are all really close, so I feel really good about next year.”

