A car crashed through a fence Sunday night near a runway at Portland International Jetport, but an airport spokesman said no flights were canceled or delayed and there was no security risk.

“It does not appear to have been intentional, but there was quite a bit of damage to the fence,” Assistant Jetport Director Zachary Sundquist said Sunday night.

Sundquist said the vehicle was apparently traveling on Western Avenue in South Portland around 7:30 p.m. when it went off the road and struck the fence near Western Avenue’s intersection with Jetport Plaza Road. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The South Portland Police Department responded and is handling the investigation, according to Sundquist. The fence will need to be repaired.

