The Maine Legislature should initiate two new referendum questions for the voters to decide in the next general election:

First: “Shall the people of Maine allow Central Maine Power to cut a 53-mile swath through the Maine woods to bring electric power from Quebec to Massachusetts?” “Yes” or “no.”

Second: “Shall the people of Maine replace Central Maine Power and Emera Maine with a Public Power Authority accountable to the citizens of Maine, funded through the public bonding process?” “Yes” or “no.”

These are important questions that ought to be answered directly by all the voters in Maine.

Jeff Dunlop

North Windham

