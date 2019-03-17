Police are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Portland.
The Portland Police Department said it had been on the scene at 362 Cumberland Avenue since 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the department said on Twitter.
There is no danger to the public and more details will be released at a later time, the department added.
This story will be updated.
