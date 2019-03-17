WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros Manager AJ Hinch received a one-game suspension for his argument and later comments about umpire Angel Hernandez at a spring-training game over the weekend.

Major League Baseball penalized Hinch on Sunday and also fined him an undisclosed amount. Hinch said he accepted the decision and missed Sunday’s exhibition against Atlanta.

Hinch was ejected by Hernandez one pitch into the bottom of the first inning Friday night in a split-squad game between the Astros and St. Louis.

Hinch came onto the field and an extended argument ensued. After the game, he called Hernandez “unprofessional” and “arrogant.”

DODGERS: Los Angeles promoted Brandon Gomes, a former major league pitcher, to vice president and assistant general manager.

Gomes, 34, had been serving as director of player development since 2016. He joined the Dodgers’ front office after a five-year playing career with Tampa Bay.

PHILLIES: Back in the lineup two days after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Bryce Harper was hitless, leaving him with a batting average of .000 in spring training.

Harper is 0 for 8 in 14 plate appearances over five exhibition games.

PADRES: Eric Hosmer hit a three-run double and singled for San Diego, and Manny Machado went 0 for 4 and is batting .148 after a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria, Arizona.

NATIONALS: Stephen Strasburg made his fourth start for Washington, pitching five innings, allowing three runs, six hits and two walks while striking out six in a 10-5 win over the New York Mets at West Palm Beach, Florida.

MARLINS: Trevor Richards pitched six perfect innings and Pedro Alvarez hit his third straight homer as Miami beat St. Louis 4-2 at Jupiter, Florida.

BLUE JAYS: Randal Grichuk and Rowdy Tellez homered for Toronto in a 9-8 win over Minnesota at Dunedin, Florida.

