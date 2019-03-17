Wade Murphy scored twice in the shootout as the Maine Mariners (34-26-2-1) needed 18 rounds to finally earn a 5-4 ECHL victory over the Newfoundland Growlers (39-19-4-2) Sunday in Portland.

Murphy got the chance to win the game when Mariners goalie Chris Nell blocked the Growlers’ 18th shot. Murphy drove to the net, avoided a poke check from Eamon McAdam and wristed the puck into the net.

Drew Melanson and Dillan Fox each scored twice in regulation for the Mariners, who overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit.

BIATHLON

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Clare Egan concluded the championships in Ostersund, Sweden, with a 26th-place finish in a 12.5-kilometer mass start race.

Egan was in a lead pack of six entering the third of four shooting stages, but she missed 3 of 5 shots and then skied four penalty loops instead of three as she dropped out of contention for a medal. She finished 3 minutes, 1.4 seconds behind winner Dorothea Wierer of Italy, with a total of five missed shots.

Egan’s teammate, Joanne Reid, recorded a career-best 10th-place finish, 1:32.1 behind with four misses.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Dominic Thiem edged error-prone Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win at Indian Wells, California, denying Federer a record sixth title in the desert while claiming the biggest title of his career.

Thiem trailed 4-3 and 5-4 in the third set before breaking Federer with a forehand winner to go up 6-5. Thiem served out the two-hour match that ended with another error from Federer, a forehand dumped into the net.

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu upset Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the women’s title.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Well-traveled quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed with the Miami Dolphins on an $11 million, two-year contract.

Fitzpatrick will serve as a replacement to Ryan Tannehill and a placeholder until the Dolphins can draft their franchise quarterback. That could happen next month, but is more likely in 2020.

Fitzpatrick, 36, has a 50-75-1 record as a starter for seven NFL teams.

The Dolphins traded Tannehill on Friday to Tennessee.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in a 1-2 finish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Bottas surged to the lead at the first corner and essentially led for the remainder of the 58-lap race to capture his fourth career victory, and his first since Abu Dhabi in 2017.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi won his first title on the tour with a one-stroke victory at the Kenya Open in Nairobi.

Playing in the 14th event of his first year on tour, the 22-year-old qualifying school graduate shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish ahead of a three-way tie for second place between Spain’s Adri Arnaus (70) and South Africa’s Louis De Jager (69) and Justin Harding (66).

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool required an 81st-minute penalty from James Milner to secure a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Fulham and return to the top of the league.

• Chelsea’s ambitions of finishing in the top four took a hit with a 2-0 loss at Everton.

MLS: Jozy Altidore came off the bench to score the winner in the 80th minute as Toronto FC defeated the New England Revolution 3-2 in its home opener.

