Noah Dumas, Cony senior, 106: A two-time All-State pick (he was the choice at 113 as a junior), Dumas swept the Class A North, Class A and New England qualifier titles in a 52-2 season, with his only losses coming at the New England championships.

Jackson Sutherland, Mattanawcook Academy freshman, 113: The Class B champion was 64-2 with 40 pins. He won the New England qualifier with a last-second reversal against Class A champ Brycen Kowalsky of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick.

Colby Frost, Bonny Eagle sophomore, 120: An aggressive, tenacious wrestler, Frost moved up two weight classes this season and won the regional, state and qualifier championships before going 3-2 at the New Englands to finish a 37-3 season.

Joshua Cote, Noble sophomore, 126: Already a two-time All-State pick and Class A champion, Cote is regarded as one of the state’s best technicians. He missed six weeks because of a midseason bout of pneumonia but returned to win regional, state and qualifier titles in a 33-3 season.

Spencer LeClair, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick freshman, 132: The Class A champion posted a 51-4 record that included winning the Class A North regional, as well as an invitational tournament in Vermont.

Sam Martel, Noble junior, 138: A repeat All-State pick, Martel moved up from 126 and won the Class A title and New England qualifier, the latter with an impressive victory against Class B champ Logan Lord. Martel was 28-8 this season.

Noah Lang, Camden Hills senior, 145: A repeat All-State pick at 145, the Class A champion avenged his qualifier final loss to Class B champ Mark Ward of Mt. View with a victory at the New England championships, where he finished fourth to complete a 60-4 season with 47 pins. For his career, Lang was 208-22 with 131 pins.

Gage Stone, Dexter junior, 152: The Class B champion went 51-3 this season and beat Class A champ David Spinney of Marshwood in the qualifier final after knocking off rugged Class A South champ (and sixth-place New England finisher) Noah Beal-Hernandez of Massabesic in the semifinals.

Zack Elowitch, Portland senior, 160: Elowitch dominated this season to win his first Class A title. He beat Class B champ Elias Miller of Medomak Valley in the qualifier final and finished a 47-3 season with a fifth-place finish at the New Englands. For his career, Elowitch won 151 matches.

David Wilson, Nokomis senior, 170: Despite being plagued most of the season with a shoulder injury, Wilson had a 26-1 record and won the Class A title with a convincing 9-2 decision over Matthew Pooler of Massabesic. Wilson did not compete in the qualifier.

Cole Dunham, Oxford Hills junior, 182: In a wide-open weight class, Dunham (51-9) raised his game at championship time, placing third at the regionals, second at the Class A meet and winning the qualifier before going 2-2 at the New England championships.

Darin Buono, Mountain Valley senior, 195: The Class B champ backed up that title with a win at the qualifier and finished the season with a 51-5 record, and a career mark of 151-27 with 98 pins.

Jeffrey Worster, Oxford Hills junior, 220: Worster (59-5) was consistent all season and finished fifth at the New Englands, giving him the slight edge over Class B champ Erik Benner of Medomak Valley and Class A winner Sol Demers of Sanford.

David Gross, Bucksport junior, 285: The Varsity Maine Boys’ Wrestler of the Year went undefeated in Maine, winning the Class B and qualifier titles. He placed second at the New England championships, losing 5-4 in the final to University of Virginia recruit Mateusz Kudra of Massachusetts. Gross finished the season 33-1 with 24 pins.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Erick Jensen, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick: The respected, 19-year head coach melded young talent with returning veterans to produce the program’s first Class A state title.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: